93 more Omicron cases detected in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab has recorded 93 new cases of COVID-19’s Omicron strain over the past 24 hours including 84 only in Lahore, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The tally of the new strain of coronavirus cases in Lahore has reached to 830, according to the provincial health department.

According to the provincial health department, the province has overall reported 883 cases of Omicron strain, while 93 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The cases of Omicron are also being reported from other cities of Punjab apart of Lahore. Five cases were reported from Mandi Bahauddin and two each were detected in Gujrat and Jhelum.

“The Omicron variant of coronavirus rapidly spreading in Lahore people should observe caution,” provincial health minister has said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has registered another 7,586 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the second-highest single-day rise since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 58,334 samples were tested, out of which 7,586 turned out to be positive at the positivity rate of 13 per cent.

