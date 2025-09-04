94,000 people evacuated from Katcha area: Sharjeel Memon

KARACHI: Sindh’s minister Sharjeel Memon on Thursday said that over 94,000 people have been evacuated from katcha area ahead of flooding.

Sindh government has launched evacuation of people from vulnerable places ahead of the arrival of the floodwater to avoid losses of life.

Senior provincial minister has stated that Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners and other administration officials have been in the field. “Around 2.454 livestock likely to be affected in flood”, he said.

Around 3,28,473 animals have been evacuated so far, Sharjeel Memon said. “More than six lac cattle have been vaccinated”.

He said the Sindh government’s machinery has been deployed at every place and the chief minister himself monitoring everything.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that India has released further 5,00,000 cusecs of water. “Bilawal Bhutto is visiting Punjab today to meet flood victims,” he said.

“He has directed to ensure saving precious lives,” Sharjeel Memon said.