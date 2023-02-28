99 pct water still standing in flood hit areas: PDMA official

SUKKUR: A PDMA official told the high court bench on Tuesday that 99 pct water still standing in flood hit areas, ARY News reported.

Sindh High Court’s Sukkur bench was hearing a petition on rehabilitation of flood victims and drainage of floodwater in Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki and Naushehro Feroz districts.

The bench observed that the rehabilitation department was not seen during and after rains and flood. “Where were you earlier,” court questioned the rehabilitation in-charge. “Our 26 ambulances have been engaged in relief work in all flood affected areas,” he replied.

“Where your ambulances are working today, tell the court,”Bench further questioned. “All ambulances are working in different areas,” he said and submitted report in the court.

“Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkar should check whereabouts of 26 ambulances in areas and submit their reports,” court ordered.

“Flood affected people of Sindh are equal to the people of Somalia and Ethiopia,” bench remarked.

The court asked about drainage of floodwater from affected areas. “Water still standing in most of the affected areas,” petitioner replied.

A committee constituted by the court submitted its detailed review report of the affected areas. “The district administrations became active but facing fuel shortage,” a lawyer told the court.

Deputy Director Provincial Disaster Management Authority told the court that only one percent work has been performed, while 99 pct has been pending as floodwater standing in affected areas.

