A father’s grief: Ahmed Ali loses "Two shoulders" in Gul Plaza inferno

KARACHI: The Gul Plaza inferno claimed many lives, among them the sons of a father who lost both his “shoulders” for his old age, ARY News reported.

Through tears, the grieving father, Anwar Ali, shared that he has already buried his younger son, Farooq, who perished in the deadly fire.

His elder son, Rafiq, remains missing. Anwar Ali explained that Rafiq had gone to Gul Plaza to visit Farooq just before the horrific blaze broke out, trapping them both.

Criticizing the callous attitude of the Sindh government, Ahmed Ali stated that while he has lost his primary support system, no official or influential figure has contacted him to offer condolences or aid.

Regarding his sons’ families, Ahmed said that both Farooq and Rafiq had three children each.

The responsibility of providing for these six children now falls solely on his elderly shoulders.

He expressed his helplessness, wondering how he will fulfil such a heavy responsibility at his age.

Whereas recovery and search operations are continuing at Gul Plaza as authorities confirmed the discovery of a large number of bodies from a shop on the mezzanine floor, further increasing the death toll in the tragic incident.

According to officials, 25 to 30 bodies were reported to have been found from a single shop during the ongoing operation.

Deputy Commissioner South said rescue teams remain actively engaged in search and recovery efforts, with all relevant departments on high alert.

The Additional Inspector General of Karachi confirmed that around 30 bodies were recovered from the mezzanine floor of Gul Plaza, underscoring the severity of the incident. Police officials later stated that the death toll in the Gul Plaza tragedy has climbed to 63.

SSP City Police said the bodies were recovered from a shop located on the mezzanine floor of Gul Plaza and were found in a charred condition.

SSP City Arif Aziz identified the shop as Dubai Crockery, from where most of the bodies and remains were recovered.

The DC South further stated that the recovery operation is still underway and has not yet been concluded. “So far, 20 to 25 sets of human remains have also been recovered from the mezzanine floor,” he said, adding that teams will continue work until the entire area is thoroughly cleared.

Authorities also acknowledged the cooperation of traders and shopkeepers at Gul Plaza, saying their assistance has been crucial in facilitating the recovery operation.

The DC South revealed that officials had earlier received information that people trapped inside the crockery shop had sent voice messages seeking help, prompting an intensified search in the area.

Officials say rescue and recovery efforts at Gul Plaza will continue, while investigations into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

A massive fire at Gul Plaza on M.A. Jinnah Road has left the city in shock, claiming lives and leaving many unaccounted for.

The blaze, which erupted late on the night of 17th January, has been brought under control after more than 30 hours, but the building remains structurally unstable.

Rescue teams, supported by the Army, Rangers, and civil authorities, continue a meticulous search for missing persons, while engineers assess the safety of the damaged structure.

Authorities have set up dedicated help desks and DNA collection centres to assist in victim identification, and families of the missing are coordinating closely with officials.