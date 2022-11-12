A Kenyan Police shooter not produced to Pakistani Probe: DG FIA

ISLAMABAD: FIA top official has pointed out serious contradictions in statements of three Kenyan police officials during the questioning by Pakistani investigation team in murder of distinguished journalist Arshad Sharif.

Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Mohsin Hassan Butt in a conversation with US media organization said that the investigation officials from Pakistan questioned three shooters of Kenyan police about the incident.

“There were serious contradictions in their statements to the extent of being illogical,” Mohsin Butt said.

“All three of them repeated the same stance already stated by the Kenyan police to the media,” DG FIA said.

“One of the four police officers involved in the shooting incident, was not produced before the Pakistan investigators,” FIA official said. “The official not produced before the Pakistani team was among those who had opened fire at Arshad Sharif,” he added.

Senior journalist and former ARY News anchor was killed in Kenyan capital Nairobi on October 23 where he was living in self-exile.

Kenyan police first said that Arshad Sharif was killed in a case of “mistaken identity” but since his post-mortem and his body’s transfer to his home country, several Kenyan news outlets had not only questioned the police’s conduct but have raised questions over the manner in which he was killed.

