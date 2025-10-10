"A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" trailer is out now

HBO is set to return to the Seven Kingdoms with the release of the first trailer for “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”, a prequel to the hit series “Game of Thrones”.

The six-episode drama will launch on January 18, featuring half-hour episodes.

The official logline for the series states, “A century before the events of ‘Game of Thrones’, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros: a young naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg”.

Set in a time when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon is fresh in people’s minds, the story promises great destinies, powerful foes and dangerous exploits for these remarkable friends.

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” is based on George R.R. Martin’s novellas “Tales of Dunk and Egg”. Peter Claffey stars as Ser Duncan the Tall, a hedge knight, while Dexter Sol Ansell plays his squire Egg, who is actually Prince Aegon Targaven, distinct from characters of the same name in HBO’s other prequel series, “House of the Dragon”.

The cast also includes Finn Bennett, Bertie Carvel, Daniel Ings, Tanzyn Crawford, Sam Spruell, Ross Anderson, Edward Ashley, Henry Ashton, Youssef KerKour, Daniel Monks, Shaun Thomas, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, Steve Wall and Danny Webb.

The series is written and executive produced by Martin alongside Ira Parker, known for “House of the Dragon.” Ryan Condal, Vince Gerardis, Owen Harris, and Sarah Bradshaw will also serve as executive producers.

Adina Smith, who has worked on “Lessons In Chemistry” and “Hanna,” will direct three of the six episodes, while Harris will direct the final three.