Australia’s A-League to have Ramadan breaks again this season

Reuters
By Reuters
TOP NEWS

SYDNEY: Australia’s A-League will this season again allow a 90-second pause in play for Muslim players to break their fast during the month of Ramadan if evening matches are being played over sunset.

Practising Muslim adults do not eat or drink from dawn to sunset during the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, presenting obvious challenges to professional athletes.

Sydney FC’s Morroco under-23 international Anas Ouahim said the initiative, introduced by the A-League last season, was very important to Muslim players.

“It’s definitely challenging. Some jobs are more physically demanding than others, and as a footballer, you do need food and water to perform at your best,” the midfielder said in an A-League media release.

“When you don’t drink or eat for so long, breaking your fast on time is crucial — it helps you hydrate, maybe have a date or something small to regain energy.”

With Ramadan having started in Australia on Thursday night, Ouahim will be able to avail himself of the break when the ball goes out of play after sunset if he is selected for Sydney FC’s match against Macarthur on Saturday.

“Especially for professional athletes, having that opportunity is really beneficial,” the German-born former FC Koln player added.

“It allows me to practice my religion while still playing the sport I love, and I’ve found a balance that works well.”

