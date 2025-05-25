A list of wealthiest cities in world 2025

The global wealth map in 2025 is undergoing noticeable transformation, with established financial giants maintaining their lead while new contenders emerge rapidly.

A fresh report by Henley & Partners, in collaboration with New World Wealth, spotlights the top global cities by millionaire population—where both traditional and emerging hubs are shaping the future of global wealth.

1. New York

The city remains the world’s wealthiest city, home to 384,500 millionaires, 818 centi-millionaires (with assets exceeding $100 million), and 66 billionaires. Despite its high living costs and urban challenges, NYC’s financial power, cultural depth, and luxury infrastructure continue to attract the ultra-rich.

2. The Bay Area

Encompassing San Francisco and Silicon Valley, follows closely with 305,700 millionaires—marking an impressive 98% growth over the last decade, powered by its dynamic tech ecosystem and entrepreneurial culture.

3. Tokyo

Japan’s capital leads with 298,300 millionaires, thanks to its economic stability, corporate might, and technological innovation.

4. Singapore

Singapore is fast becoming a magnet for the wealthy, boasting 244,800 millionaires and 30 billionaires, driven by its low-tax regime, safety, and investor-friendly policies.

5. London

With 227,000 millionaires, has experienced a 15% decline over the past decade, affected by Brexit, tax reforms, and new residency rules. Still, its global prestige and historical charm keep it relevant on the wealth map.

6. Los Angeles

A powerhouse of entertainment and business, with 212,100 millionaires, 516 centi-millionaires, and 43 billionaires.

7. Paris

The richest city in mainland Europe, hosting 165,000 millionaires, bolstered by its global influence in fashion and culture.

8. Hong Kong

Despite a minor drop, it retains 154,900 millionaires as a strategic Asian financial center.

9. Sydney

Rising steadily with 152,900 millionaires, benefiting from quality of life and consistent economic growth.

10. Chicago

With 127,100 millionaires, the city remains a central economic hub in the United States due to its diversified industries and strong infrastructure.