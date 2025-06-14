A Minecraft Movie to premiere on THIS streaming giant

A Minecraft Movie will soon be available to watch at home, following its massive success at the cinema. The film, directed by Jared Hess, will start streaming on Max from Friday, 20 June, with a special showing on HBO scheduled for Saturday, 21 June at 8:00 PM EST.

According to Deadline, A Minecraft Movie has become one of the biggest video game films ever, earning over $951 million at the global box office.

This makes it the second-highest-grossing video game movie of all time, behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which brought in more than $1.3 billion.

Warner Bros. Discovery and Legendary are already in early development for a sequel to A Minecraft Movie. Studio heads Mike De Luca and Pam Abby have used the word “imminently” to describe the next steps for both Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice and the Minecraft follow-up.

Director Jared Hess has also shared his excitement about returning to the world of Minecraft. In an interview, he said, “We had so much fun making this movie. There’s so much in the game that we didn’t even touch. I’d love to do the sequel, and it sounds like it’s already being talked about. The fans seem to love it.”

A Minecraft Movie also features a second post-credits scene that hints at a new character who may play a major role in a possible sequel, although the actress has not yet been revealed.

For fans who enjoy physical media, A Minecraft Movie will be available on Blu-ray, including a Collector’s Crafting Table Edition. This special version, exclusive to Walmart, unfolds into a Minecraft-themed scene and turns into a mini crafting table with magnets.

Whether fans missed it in cinemas or want to watch it again, A Minecraft Movie is now ready for its HBO Max release and it seems the adventure is only just beginning.