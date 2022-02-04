A new release every week: Netflix 2022 lineup is here

Streaming giant Netflix has unveiled the loaded slate for 2022, and needless to mention it is everything but dull. Teasing with a new release every week, the streamer has over 86 titles in this year’s lineup.

Netflix announced the massive list for 2022 releases on Thursday, with 86 titles to come out this year, 16 more than last year’s schedule of 70 movies, bigger than any other rival streaming platform.

The giant shared an 87-second video revealing the listing for the year, and as Charlize Theron said to the camera, “Every night is a movie night.” The schedule has nearly two movies to debut every week.

The 86-titles slate includes 61 languages English features, with 20 non-English and five animated movies in anticipation.

With its biggest global audience coming with South Korean survival drama ‘Squid Game’, Netflix is back with six Korean titles, including ‘Love and Leashes’, ’20th Century Girl’, ‘Carter’, ‘Jung_E’, ‘Seoul Vibe’, and ‘Yaksha: Ruthless Operations’.

There are three French titles including ‘Athena’, ‘Bigbug’, and ‘The Takedown’, whereas three movies from Japan, ‘Bubble’, ‘The Seven Deadly Sins Grudge of Edinburgh’ and ‘Drifting Home’ have been added.

One movie each from Germany (‘All Quiet on the Western Front’), Mexico (‘Don’t Blame Karma!’), Sweden (‘Black Crab’), Norway (‘Troll’), and Spain (‘Through My Window’) are the part of the lineup.

Two of the Indian movies, ‘Monica, O My Darling’ and ‘Qala’ will also stream on Netflix this year.

Some of the most anticipated, also prioritized releases include Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans starrer ‘The Gray Man’, Halle Berry’s sci-fi epic ‘The Mothership’, Ryan Reynolds’ ‘The Adam Project’, and the highly awaited Daniel Craig’s ‘Knives Out 2’ to name a few.

Whether you are a period drama lover or fancy action-thrillers, the list commits to having something for each one of you with an adequate assortment in every genre.

Animated features like ‘Wendell and Wild’, ‘The Sea Beast’, ‘My Father’s Dragon’, ‘Pinocchio’ and ‘Apollo 10½’ are part of the list as well.

