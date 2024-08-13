A novice imposed over country in 2018, says Ahsan Iqbal

web analytics
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said that “some judges and generals imposed a novice over the country in 2018”, ARY News reported.

Talking to media the planning minister said, “perhaps they had lock down their common sense on demands of their wives and children”. ” Yesterday all of us heard the name of one of them on television,” Ahsan Iqbal said.

He said, the nation handed over the nuclear power country’s key to a person who didn’t run even a union council in the past. “This novice person wreaked havoc with the CPEC and destroyed the national economy,” Iqbal said.

Minister for Planning chairing a meeting on the ongoing projects under the Public-Private Partnership framework emphasized the importance of creating a conducive environment for investment for investment opportunities.

He also highlighted the necessity for the government to conduct thorough homework before inviting investors.

During the meeting, a progress report on the ongoing PPP projects and the implementation of decisions made in the previous meetings was presented by the Public-Private Partnership Authority.

