A packed 2026 awaits Pakistan cricket

Pakistan’s men’s cricket team is set for a year that leaves little room to breathe, let alone rebuild quietly.

With global tournaments, marquee bilateral series and a long-awaited home-heavy red-ball stretch, the calendar reflects both opportunity and pressure in equal measure.

The year begins almost immediately on the road.

January

Pakistan will open 2026 with a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, played away from home. With the T20 World Cup looming, these games are expected to be less about experimentation and more about finalising combinations.

Barely catching their breath, Pakistan then return home to host Australia for three T20Is later in January.

February–March:

The centrepiece of Pakistan’s year will be the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, scheduled across February and March.

March–May:

Almost seamlessly, attention will shift to the Pakistan Super League, running from March to May. With expansion set to reshape the competition.

May

In May, Pakistan are scheduled to host Zimbabwe for three ODIs and three T20Is. .

June

Australia are expected back in Pakistan in June for a three-match ODI series, subject to final confirmation.

With the 2027 ODI World Cup cycle underway, these matches could prove crucial in shaping Pakistan’s long-term 50-over plans.

July–September:

The second half of the year shifts firmly towards Test cricket Pakistan will tour the West Indies in July–August for a two-Test series.

That will be followed by a three-Test tour of England from August to September.

November

Pakistan will end 2026 on home soil, hosting Sri Lanka for two Tests in November.

Notably, there is no official confirmation of a Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, leaving a small but unusual gap in an otherwise crowded calendar.