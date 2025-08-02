“A Quiet Place 3” confirmed with Krasinski at the helm once again

Paramount Pictures has officially confirmed that A Quiet Place 3 is in development, with John Krasinski returning to write and direct the next chapter in the popular horror franchise.

This will mark John Krasinski’s third time directing a mainline A Quiet Place film. He also directed the original and its sequel, and now takes charge once again for A Quiet Place 3.

In addition to writing and directing, Krasinski will also produce the film alongside Allyson Seeger under their Sunday Night Productions banner, in collaboration with Platinum Dunes.

While plot details remain undisclosed and no other cast members have been confirmed, John Krasinski is currently the only confirmed talent attached to A Quiet Place 3.

Emily Blunt, who starred alongside Krasinski in the first film, has not yet been announced as part of the upcoming cast.

The A Quiet Place franchise has seen strong success since its debut. The original film, directed by Krasinski, received widespread acclaim.

Its sequel brought back familiar faces such as Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe, while also introducing new characters played by Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou. Krasinski was once again involved as director and co-writer.

The franchise recently expanded with A Quiet Place: Day One, a prequel film that explored events before the original story.

Although Krasinski did not write the script for the prequel, he developed the story and contributed behind the scenes.

Fans now look forward to A Quiet Place 3 as John Krasinski prepares to guide the series forward once more.

With its release still two years away, more details about the cast and storyline are expected to be revealed closer to the start of production.

For now, all eyes are on Krasinski’s return and how he plans to shape the future of the A Quiet Place universe.

The horror film is scheduled to be released in cinemas on 9 July 2027.