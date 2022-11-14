A rose for a rose: Nawal Saeed’s video goes viral

Actor Nawal Saeed’s video of her gifting a rose to her fans on the social media application Instagram and the clip is viral.

Nawal Saeed shared the video on her Instagram account. The caption read, “Rose for a rose”.

Thousands of Instagram users liked the prolific celebrity’s clip. They wrote heartwarming comments. Many users wrote that they received the “Faryaad” star’s gift. Some complimented her looks with emojis.

It is pertinent to mention that Nawal Saeed shares visuals of herself, her photoshoots and sets of her dramas and films.

Earlier, the celebrity dropped stunning clicks of her in a black outfit. The clips were a hit and got thousands of likes.

Moreover, she had walked the ramp in prolific fashion shows but won hearts with her outstanding work in dramas and telefilms too. She played leading roles in Faryaad, Dil-e-Veeran and several others.

The celebrity frequently talks about her past and recalls her past. She said she has stopped speaking lies as she always gets caught.

The actor says she is honest with her family members about when she returned to her home so they don’t tell her off, adding she used to lie about it in the past.

