A software engineer who provides free IT education to the flood victims

Young Abdul Kalam from Khipro tehsil of Sanghar district is giving free IT education to the people of his village who lost their businesses and agricultural lands in the flash floods in Pakistan.

Kalam said he wants to help people by teaching them skills so that they can earn online from freelancing platforms.

“We’ve set up a computer lab where we teach graphic designing, web development, coding etc,” Abdul said. “Rural areas have a low literacy rate compared to the cities, if they learn the skills in their village they don’t need to leave their homes,” he added.

According to Abdul Kalam, he completed his graduation from Sindh University in 2020. He owns a small company IT company in Hyderabad.

It is pertinent to mention here that catastrophic floods in Pakistan have submerged one-third of the country—displacing over 30 million people and pushing more than 600,000 people into relief camps. Many of the severely hit areas are amongst the most vulnerable in Pakistan, where children already experience high rates of hunger and inadequate access to water and sanitation.

