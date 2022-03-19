A three-eyed calf born in Chattisgarh India

Chhatisgarh: A jersey cow owned by an Indian farmer has given birth to a three-eyed calf that also has four nostrils. A large number of people gathered to witness the unusual calf, calling it an “incarnation of God”.

A jersey cow owned by a farmer named Hemant gave birth to an unusual looking calf on January 13.

Talking to local press Hemant said that “The calf has an additional eye in the middle of her forehead and also four holes in the nostril. Its tail looks like a ‘jata’ (heap of matted hair) and its tongue is also longer than normal calves.”

Chhattisgarh| Three-eyed cow born in Rajnandgaon district worshipped as reincarnation of god Shiva “We were surprised. Its nose has four holes instead of two & has 3 eyes. Medical screening has been done. She is healthy. Villagers are worshipping the calf,” said Neeraj (16.01) pic.twitter.com/NrG2b8LNXt — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2022



According to Hemant, a veterinarian has deemed the three-eyed calf perfectly healthy.

He added that “However, due to its long tongue, the calf is facing difficulties in drinking milk from the cow. We are helping in feeding her.”

Residents of nearby areas have started to visit Hemant’s house to witness the three-eyed calf calling it an avatar of Lord Shiva.

Hemant too said that “We believe that the Almighty has taken birth in our house,” he added.

