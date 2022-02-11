‘A Thursday’ trailer: Yami Gautam scares as the deadly kidnapper

The official trailer of the Bollywood movie ‘A Thursday’ dropped yesterday, Yami Gautam promises quite an intriguing show with her performance as a school teacher turned kidnapper.

‘A Thursday’, helmed by Behzad Khambata, with Yami Gautam, Neha Dhupia, and Bollywood veteran Dimple Kapadia in lead roles, follows the story of a playschool teacher who kidnapped 16 students to put forward a series of demands, shaking not only the Mumbai police but politicians of the country as well.

The makers teased a 28-second clip on Wednesday, before releasing the official trailer for the hostage thriller drama. A minor glimpse of the 33-year-old giving the deadly stare, as the nursery rhyme plays in the background puts her versatility on front.

The official trailer dropped on Thursday, open with Naina Jaiswal (Yami Gautam), a kindergarten teacher dialing the Police Station to inform that she has taken 16 of her students as hostages.

Next ACP Catherine Alvarez (Neha Dhupia) tries to deal with Jaiswal but she demands to speak with officer Javed Khan.

Speaking of her character, Yami stated, “I have never ever played such a distinct character like Naina. She projects so many diverse emotions. I have really put in a lot of effort to portray her in different shades.”

The trailer also shows Yami firing gunshots at the force stationed outside the school after a news anchor calls her mad.

“A Thursday is an absolute roller coaster ride and I totally loved being a part of it”, she described the movie.

Veteran actor Dimple Kapadia will be seen as Prime Minister of the country in the thriller drama, which is speculated to be the sequel of Naseeruddin Shah’s 2008 acclaimed ‘A Wednesday’, however, no word has been given by the team in this matter.

The film will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar next week.

