VIRAL: Man amazes all by unusual method to save unconscious driver

A video of a man in the Netherlands using his car to save an unconscious driver whose vehicle went out of control went viral.

The video shows the vehicle veering off the road and travelling on a garden patch next to a highway. It hits the guardrail but continues to move on. It comes back on the road and comes to a halt after hitting the rear of a vehicle.

Man sacrifices his car to save another driver who was unconscious.. Via @RTVNunspeet pic.twitter.com/drgac0UDez — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) November 21, 2021

The 41-second video got millions of views with at least 28,800 likes along with 4,037 retweets.

Here’s how the Twitter users reacted to the viral clip.

Well done. — Mark Sofferman (@markdsoff) November 21, 2021

Absolute hero!

I do hope his insurance is going to be understanding. 🤔 — Squirrelly Gagarin (@MennoWolff) November 21, 2021

I always admire these kind of people who will risk their lives to help others who are in danger while most of us will keep on going where we are going. They are special, kind and brave… 😻 — Louise B (@L0uis3B) November 21, 2021

The Nederlands is one of the best countries in the world ! — 🎨c2theB🗺️ (@cbius) November 21, 2021

There was car before his who also stopped his car 🚗 on the grass to stop this guy. He should be considered a hero also. — Dale Wolfe (@DaleWolfe12) November 21, 2021

