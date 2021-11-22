Monday, November 22, 2021
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Web Desk

VIRAL: Man amazes all by unusual method to save unconscious driver

test

A video of a man in the Netherlands using his car to save an unconscious driver whose vehicle went out of control went viral.

The video shows the vehicle veering off the road and travelling on a garden patch next to a highway. It hits the guardrail but continues to move on. It comes back on the road and comes to a halt after hitting the rear of a vehicle.

The 41-second video got millions of views with at least 28,800 likes along with 4,037 retweets.

Here’s how the Twitter users reacted to the viral clip.

Recently, a luxury sports car, Lamborghini, fell into a lake after the driver confused the accelerator and the brake pedals while reversing the vehicle.

The accident occurred in the Austrian town of Mondsee. The motorist ‘mixed up’ the brake and accelerator pedals and drove his Lamborghini Huracán supercar backwards into the lake.

He managed to escape and swim back to land. He was later taken to a local hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

Facebook Notice for EU!
You need to login to view and post FB Comments!
Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.