Fawad Khan’s ‘Aabeer Gulaal’ to release worldwide except India on THIS date

Pakistani superstar Fawad Khan’s Bollywood comeback, now titled ‘Aabeer Gulaal’, will release worldwide, except India, next month.

After being delayed from the May release schedule, due to the political tensions between India and Pakistan, following the Pahalgam terror attack, Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor-starrer fiery yet feel-good rom-com, ‘Abir Gulaal’, which has now been renamed as ‘Aabeer Gulaal’, will arrive in theatres on September 12, confirmed the makers.

In a social media post on Friday, director Aarti S. Bagdi confirmed that her upcoming film will screen in more than 1000 theatres across 75 countries, except India.

“We asked you to make space for love—and you did,” she wrote on Instagram. “The response has been overwhelming! Your love has created more demand than we could have imagined. And so, we’re opening our arms wider.”

“Join us as we celebrate a story that celebrates love,” she added. “Because when love grows, so must its stage.”

Notably, Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor headline the ensemble cast of ‘Aabeer Gulaal’, co-written and directed by Bagdi, which also features Riddhi Dogra, Lisa Haydon, Farida Jalal, Soni Razdan and Parmeet Sethi among others.