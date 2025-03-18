Aadar Jain breaks silence on his ‘timepass’ comment about Tara Sutaria

Newlywed actor Aadar Jain has finally addressed the controversy around his ‘timepass’ comment, supposedly addressing his past relationship with Bollywood diva Tara Sutaria.

For the unversed, it happened so last month, when Aadar Jain, grandson of legendary actor Raj Kapoor, married his fiancee Alekha Advani, after being in a relationship with Tara SUtaria for years.

During his mehendi ceremony with Advani, Jain expressed his love for his then-bride-to-be and labelled his previous relationships, including the one with Sutaria, a mere ‘timepass’ – a statement which triggered a backlash from netizens on social media.

Addressing the controversy now, Jain maintained that his comment was misconstrued and false narratives were made to be directed towards someone, they were not made for, which is unfair to each of the individuals involved and their families.

“There are so many false narratives, false assumptions, but no fact-checkers,” he said. “Unfortunately, what happens is when people make up stories and say certain things, the people who get affected are the people involved and their families. In this scenario, from day one, there’s been so many things written. Out of respect, everyone has been silent about it.”

“People then take liberty to say what they want. Obviously, there’s no truth to any of it,” he maintained. “It’s unfair for her (pointing towards Advani – his wife) and her family, me and my family, and her (Sutaria) and her family.”

Further addressing his ‘timepass’ comments, Jain explained, “Whatever’s been written, there is no truth behind any of it… They misconstrued what I said and took 10 seconds of it. And then people form their own opinions about it. People have made it out to be something else and directed it towards someone else.”

“My parents always taught me to respect my past, my present and now my future. So that is how we have been brought up and we never meant to direct it towards anyone. I would not think of anyone else when I’m getting married. It’s unfortunate what happened. But there’s no truth behind any of it,” he concluded.

Notably, Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani, who got engaged last November, exchanged vows at an intimate Christian wedding earlier this year, followed by days-long wedding festivities last month.

Previously, Jain had gone Instagram official with Sutaria, back in 2020, before proposing to their mutual friend Advani in 2023.