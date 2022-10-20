‘My girlfriend passed away,’ Aadi Adeal Amjad shares painful details of his love life

Actor-host Aadi Adeal Amjad revealed painful details about his love life and how the ordeal impacted his career and work life.

In his latest interview with a digital portal, the ‘Tamasha’ contestant got candid about his personal life and the struggles he faced in the earlier stage of his career. Amjad also divulged about difficult times when his ex-girlfriend had passed away.

Speaking to the host about his career choices, the celebrity disclosed that he had always been diverted towards performing arts, and also had a certain interest in humour, however, that faded out for a time being while dealing with difficult scenarios on the personal end.

When quizzed further by the interviewer, Amjad divulged that it was at a very young age when his girlfriend passed away. He added that while he was still coping with the loss of his partner, his father died after a few months which left him devastated.

Furthermore, when questioned about his current relationship status, the reality show participant replied that he has found a perfect partner for himself and is now set to tie the knot with her.

On the work front, Aadi Adeal Amjad was very recently seen in ARY Digital’s reality show ‘Tamasha’ where he stood as second runner-up among the 13 contestants. He left the house on the final day.

Previously, he has been a part of the morning show ‘Salaam Zindagi’ with Faysal Qureshi and also acted in sitcom ‘Main Aur Tum 2.0’.

