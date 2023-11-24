Aafia Siddiqui to meet her sister on December 2, says lawyer

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has been informed that Dr Fowzia will meet her incarcerated sister Dr. Aafia Siddiqui in the United States (US) in the first week of December, ARY News reported.

This will be the second meeting between both sisters in the last 20 years. Earlier in the month of May, Dr Fowzia met Aafia Siddiqui in Fort Worth town of the United States.

IHC Justice Sardar Aijaz Ishaq Khan took up the plea seeking the immediate release of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui, who has been incarcerated in the US for the last 20 years. In today’s hearing Aafia Siddiqui’s advocate also showed up on the video link from the US.

The court was informed that Fowzia Siddiqui is scheduled to meet her sister again on December 2 and 3 in the US. She will be accompanied by Senator Mushtaq and Senator Talha Mahmood.

Speaking to media after the hearing, Dr Fauzia’s lawyer, Imran Shafique said the meeting will take place between both the sisters on December 2 and 3 in the United States.

Shafiq said Dr. Fowzia has some security concerns before leaving for the United States, it is the government’s responsibility to address the concerns, he added۔

The lawyer added that Dr. Aafia Siddiqui is imprisoned in the most notorious prison in the United States and their priority is to immediately shift her to another jail.