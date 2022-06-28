‘Aafia Siddiqui’s case being fought at every diplomatic level’

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar has asserted that Pakistan was fighting the case of Dr Aafia Siddiqui at every diplomatic level, ARY News reported.

Speaking on the National Assembly floor, Hina Rabbani Khar said that Pakistan was fighting Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s case at every diplomatic level and that the country was consistent in its policy across the governments to fight in favor of the case.

However, she said, every country had its own laws, rules and regulations besides its sovereign right. “At present, she has the counselor access and her requirements are also being fulfilled”, she said adding Aafia’s case was also being fought at every diplomatic level.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs made it clear that Pakistan was in no isolation as its foreign policy moved in the right direction with all diplomatic missions working complicatedly on all fronts.

Hina Rabbani Khar said the foreign policy of a country was useful if it severed in the interests of the people of that country. “We are making it sure that the government works for Pakistan not for any individual and party”, she added.

Speaking about the case of detained Kashmiri Leader Yaseen Malik, she said Pakistan was raising voice and working on it with effective diplomacy.

“India today is not a secular state, it has become a rogue state and it has become a nation which is not going on the principles and the morals which is said by Nehru and Mahatma Ghandi,” she pointed out.

The minister said Pakistani diplomats worked day and night to make sure that the OIC gave a joint statement in this regard, adding there was a big change in the organization now, as the OIC’s voice had gained weight on the international level.

