WATCH: Aagha Ali serenades the audience at live concert

Actor-singer Aagha Ali serenaded the audience in a live concert at a recreational complex in Karachi on Sunday and multiple videos from the night are going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

A day later, Aagha Ali also took to his Instagram to share several videos of his power-packed performance on the social site. “Main Haara !!!! But you all made me Win last night! Thank you,” he acknowledged his fans in the caption of one of the glimpses, which captured the crooner, singing his hit track.

“I love you all! and I really do … !!!! Thank you for singing along every single song,” Ali added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aagha Ali (@aaghaaliofficial)

His reels were watched by thousands of social users and were reposted by various entertainment outlets. Netizens couldn’t stop praising the celebrity for a rocking performance.

Reacting to a clip, one of them wrote, “You nailed it mannn,” while another noted, “Rockstar You are Awesome.” A number of social users also expressed their regret of missing the houseful show in the comments section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aagha Ali (@aaghaaliofficial)

It is pertinent to mention that Aagha Ali tied the knot with co-star Hina Altaf in 2020 in a private Nikah ceremony.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, he has proven his talent in telefilms and drama serials including ‘Bhagam Bhag’, ‘Shadi Hai Impossible’, ‘Tumhare Hain’, ‘Tum Yaad Aye’, ‘Maamta’ and ‘Shehr-e-Yaaran’.

WATCH: Why Aagha Ali was called ‘Aadat Bhai’?