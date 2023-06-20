Aaliya Siddiqui recalls falling in love with Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Aaliya Siddiqui revealed she fell in love with her former husband actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui for his looks.

Aaliya Siddiqui shared deets about how their relationship began in the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. She recalled how their relationship had begun.

“His brother was his assistant back then, she said. “He used to live in Ekta Nagar then. I was living in a PG and got kicked out. So his brother told me to stay there for a few days.

“I wasn’t comfortable. I saw his photos first and I liked his eyes. His eyes [were] very sexy. Then we met and fell in love. Then we started living together. This has been our journey.

Aaliya Siddiqui is currently seeing a “beautiful” Italian software engineer.

“The second man is an Italian and he is very beautiful. There is no doubt about it. So one of my friends used to like him and I told him that. That time, there was nothing between us. So he said he liked my eyes and then we started talking,” she said.

Aaliya Siddiqui said he loves and respects her. She added, “He makes you feel protected and chivalrous. That’s why I came into this relationship openly after 19 years. I wasn’t scared.”

She said she does not want to marry as she does not trust the institution anymore.