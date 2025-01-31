Missing children’s families stage protest outside Sindh Assembly

KARACHI: The families of two children- Aaliyan and Ali Raza who went missing from Karachi’s Garden West are on January 14- have staged a protest sit-in outside the Sindh Assembly demanding their return, ARY News reported.

The investigation into the disappearance of 5-year-old Aaliyan and 6-year-old Ali has hit a roadblock, despite the emergence of CCTV footage showing the two children being abducted by a man and woman on a motorcycle. The footage reveals the children appear to be in a semi-conscious state, raising concerns about their well-being.

In an interview with ARY News, the parents expressed their frustration, stating that although the police are cooperating, no progress has been made in recovering their children. They also denied receiving any ransom demands and claimed not to suspect anyone in particular. The distraught parents are urging the authorities to expedite the recovery of their children.

Interestingly, the father of Aaliyan revealed that the suspect motorcyclist visible in the CCTV footage is an unknown individual in the area. A 5-member committee, formed by DIG South Asad Raza, is investigating the case, and three suspects have been apprehended so far. The committee, led by SSP City, is working diligently to ensure the safe recovery of the children.