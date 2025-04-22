Aamir Jamal fined for breaching PSL code of conduct

Karachi Kings’ allrounder Aamir Jamal has been fined by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for breaching Pakistan Super League (PSL) code of conduct during a match against Peshawar Zalmi at the National Bank Stadium Karachi.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the PCB confirmed that Aamir Jamal was fined 5% of his match fee for a Level 1 breach of the HBL PSL’s Code of Conduct during the HBL PSL X fixture on Monday night.

According to PCB, Aamir was found to have violated Article 2.5 of the HBL PSL Code of Conduct, which prohibits “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during a match”

The incident happened in the 15th over of the first innings, when Aamir after dismissing Hussain went close to the batter and made a remark.

Aamir Jamal pleaded guilty to the charges and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Iftikhar Ahmed. The charges were imposed by on-field umpires Faisal Khan Aafreedi and Paul Reiffel.

Earlier, Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets in a last-over thriller of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 at National Stadium.

Peshawar Zalmi set a 148-run target for the Kings in the 11th game of the PSL 10.

Babar Azam and Saim Ayub opened the innings for the Zalmi after Karachi Kings put them to bat first.

Babar was dismissed after scoring 46 off 41 balls. Hussain Talat made 18 while Mitchell Owen fell to Khushdil Shah after scoring just five runs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistan Super League (@thepsl)

Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam has come under fresh scrutiny from cricketing experts following disappointing losses in PSL 10.

Babar-led Peshawar Zalmi has lost three out of four matches played in PSL 10 season so far.

While his class as a batsman remains undisputed, questions are once again being raised over his captaincy decisions and recent form with the bat.

In a post-match analysis, former Pakistan women’s team captain Sana Mir pointed out that Babar’s leadership was steady until the 19th over. However, she noted a visible decline in decision-making during the closing stages, which may have cost his side the match.