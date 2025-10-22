Aamir Jamal mourns loss of his newborn baby

Pakistan all-rounder Aamir Jamal has shared the heartbreaking news of the passing of his newborn baby daughter with his fans and the cricket fraternity.

The announcement, made through an emotional post on his official Instagram account, has left the sporting community in mourning.

The post featured a tender photo of Jamal holding his baby’s tiny hand, alongside a deeply moving caption that read:

“From Allah, to Allah. I couldn’t hold you longer, my lil angel. Baba & Mama will miss you. May you stay in higher ranks in Heaven.”

Within hours, the post went viral, drawing thousands of messages of love, prayers, and condolences from across Pakistan and beyond.

Former Pakistan captain Sana Mir was among those who expressed sympathy, praying for patience and strength for the grieving couple.

Fans, too, flooded social media with heartfelt messages, calling the news “unimaginable” and “devastating.”

Aamir Jamal has represented Pakistan in eight Tests, three ODIs, and six T20Is, taking 21 wickets in the longest format and five across limited-overs cricket.

In domestic cricket, he continues to impress, claiming 99 wickets in 40 first-class matches, and is currently part of Lahore Region Whites in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2025-26.