Aamir Khan admits having ‘inferiority complex’ over height

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has made startling revelations about having an ‘inferiority complex’ over his short height.

During a conversation with fellow actor Nana Patekar, Aamir Khan revealed that he had a complex about his height in the early stages of his Bollywood career.

The ‘3 Idiots’ star is around 5’5, which is shorter than other leading actors of his time, leading to his fears that he might face rejection from the fans.

During his chat with Nana Patekar, Aamir Khan opened up on his insecurity about his height when he was a young actor.

The ‘Vanvaas’ actor asked Khan, “Did you ever have any inferiority complex about your height?” To this, he responded by saying, “Yes, I did. I used to feel that what if people don’t accept me because of my height. This was my fear. But later I realised that all of this does not matter at all. But at that time, some kind of insecurity creeps in.”

However, the Bollywood star said that he overcame the feeling after realising that his work was more important than his height.

“The things that stress us out in the beginning, we later realise that these things don’t matter at all. What is important is how honestly you are working and how your work can enchant people, and after that everything else is unimportant,” the ‘3 Idiots’ star added.

The Bollywood star had in the past revealed that he feared that fans might call him ‘tingu.’

During a promotional event for ‘Talaash’ in 2012, Aamir Khan said, “Mere zehan mein tha, mujhe darr tha log bolenge bada tingu hai, so yeh darr tha par logon ko pasand aaya (This was on my mind. I was scared people will say he is so short but people liked me).”