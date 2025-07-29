Aamir Khan announces to premiere ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ on YouTube

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has announced his plans to premiere ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ on YouTube instead of traditional streaming platforms.

The film, a spiritual sequel to 2007’s ‘Taare Zameen Par,’ arrived in theatres on June 20 earlier this year.

The Bollywood actor has now confirmed his move to ditch traditional streaming platforms for the OTT release of his film.

According to Aamir Khan, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ will premiere exclusively on YouTube Movies-on-Demand from August 1.

According to Indian media outlets, fans will be able to rent the film for INR100 (about $1.15) in India.

The film will also be available in 38 countries, including the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, and Singapore.

“Roughly 15 years ago, I realised that our most successful films, like ‘3 Idiots’ or ‘Dangal,’ the statistic of people watching in theatres is about 2-3 percent of the population,” Aamir Khan said while discussing his decision to choose YouTube for the film’s OTT release.

“So the next thought that came to me is, how do we reach out to the remaining 97-98 percent? I want to make this facility accessible to every Indian,” the Bollywood actor said.

He added, “I’ve come to realise that the pay-per-view model, which has been in use so far, is something I’d like to continue—this time on YouTube.”

It is to be noted here that fans had been alleging that ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ was a remake of ‘Champions.’

The 2023 Hollywood film, starring Woody Harrelson, had the same plotline, and the two films also have many similar scenes.