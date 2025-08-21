In his fresh set of claims, Indian actor and self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan (KRK) insists that Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has been begging people for money to recover the losses of his latest release, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’.

Self-proclaimed movie critic and trade analyst Kamaal R Khan, known by most as KRK, claimed in his new video that Aamir Khan’s sports-drama ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, R. S. Prasanna’s directorial, which arrived in theatres this June, has been a Box Office ‘disaster’. Therefore, the Bollywood perfectionist decided to release the movie on his YouTube channel to recover the losses.

“He declined Zee’s offer of Rs 10 crore for buying the rights of Sitaare Zameen Par, and released the movie on YouTube’s pay-per-view model instead, at Rs 100 each, to give tough competition to Amazon and Netflix, as he believed the movie would earn over Rs 200-300 crores via the video platform,” KRK said. “But only a million viewers have streamed the film so far.”

“Therefore, Khan slashed the prices to Rs50 per view instead, which means he will only earn Rs25 per viewer,” he added, dubbing Khan a ‘beggar’, and claimed that he has been ‘begging people for Rs 25’.

It is worth noting here that the spiritual successor of Khan’s ‘Taare Zameen Par’, co-starring Genelia Deshmukh, is an official remake of the Spanish hit ‘Champions’. The title follows Gulshan Arora, a suspended basketball coach, who must serve community service by helping a team of players with disabilities prepare for a tournament.