Aamir Khan begins shooting for Sitaare Zameen Par

Bollywood star Aamir Khan has kicked off shooting for Sitaare Zameen Par directed by RS Prasanna.

Several Indian media outlets reported that Aamir Khan was currently shooting for Sitaare Zameen Par in Vadodara city of India days after a video went viral showing him filming scenes in Delhi.

After completing shooting in Delhi, the 3 Idiots star is now shooting for Sitaare Zameen Par in Vadodara, Pinkvilla reported, citing a source.

“The superstar is rigorously shooting in the scorching heat to stay on schedule,” the source added.

The social dramedy will focus on Down Syndrome, a condition that gets stigmatised in the society.

“He [Aamir Khan] found a heartfelt story that sheds light on Down Syndrome and what people dealing with that go through. He wants to handle the subject very sensitively and create an impact that makes people suffering from the syndrome be treated as equals,” a source close to the development of the film said.

While details about the movie have been kept under wraps, Pinkvilla reported that Genelia Deshmukh will play the female lead in the film.

Meanwhile, reports said that Khan will complete the shoot of Sitaare Zameen Par within 80 days.

The actor had earlier said that the second ‘Zameen Par‘ film will have comedy and sadness themes as well.

Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary raised awareness of dyslexia in the iconic film Taare Zameen Par.

Khan played arts teacher Ram Shankar Nikumbh helping student Ishan Awasthi beat dyslexia and uncover his potential in the movie.

