Aamir Khan left teary-eyed watching Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Jhund’

Bollywood’s perfectionist Aamir Khan was left teary-eyed after watching Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming sports-biographical drama ‘Jhund’ at a private screening.

A YouTube video shared by the ‘T-series’ account on Wednesday, sees the actor heaping praise for megastar in first-hand reaction after watching the film at a private screening.

Speaking with director Nagraj Manjule and producer Bhushan Kumar, the ‘Dangal’ star called film ‘unique’. “The film breaks whatever we learnt in last 20-30 years,” he said.

Terming the movie as one of the finest works from Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan noted, “What work he has done! He has done great films in his career. But this is one of his best films. One of his greatest films.”

As the film ended, Aamir Khan can be heard saying in the video “What a film. My God. Bohut hi behtareen film hai (It’s an amazing film)” as he wiped his tears.

Khan who stood up to appreciate the film added, “It has happened for the first time that a film has received a standing ovation during a private screening. I don’t have words to say.”

“The way you have captured the emotions of girls and boys of India, it’s unbelievable. The way the children have worked is unbelievable,” the celeb further remarked in the clip.

“What a film you have made! It’s a fantastic film. It’s very unique, I don’t know how you guys were able to make it. The spirit that you have captured doesn’t come from logic.”

‘Jhund’ follows the life story of social worker Vijay Barse, portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan, who inspired slum kids to form a football team. It has been produced under the banners of ‘T-Series’ and ‘Tandav Films Entertainment’.

The film is scheduled to release on Friday, March 4.

