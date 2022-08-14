Laal Singh Chaddha: Social media buzz improves Box Office collections for Aamir Khan film

Following the poor opening of the much-anticipated ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ earlier this week, the film recovers at Box Office with strong social media buzz.

On Day 3 of the release, ticket windows for the Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer finally get busier after the positive buzz from moviegoers on the internet. The title gets a better response in the capital of the country, with over 40% of shows being booked in advance, which is expected to get better as the day progresses.

On the other hand, Mumbai Box Office is still showing meagre collections with only 30% of the shows in the metropolitan have advance booking.

About the capital of Tamil Nadu, Chennai is showing the best numbers on the collections of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ out of the regions, with almost 50% occupancy. Somewhat similar is the case in Hyderabad as well, as 40% of the limited number of shows being offered in the cinemas of the city have been already booked.

For Bangalore, by the end of the first half of Day 3, 35% of the total shows of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ have advance booking.

Though the enthusiasts in Ahmedabad showed good response on the first day of release, the weekends hardly saw any bookings for the Aamir Khan movie, with unusually quiet ticket windows.

Meanwhile, in Pune and Kolkata, advance bookings for shows have been close to 10%.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan sophomore collaboration got two thumbs from the netizens. The romance drama is an official adaptation of the 90s Hollywood classic ‘Forrest Gump’ featuring Tom Hanks.

Helmed by Advait Chandan – ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ follows the tale of a simple man whose life turns around because of a miracle. The stellar star cast of the film includes Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles, while, TV actor Mona Singh and South-Indian superstar Naga Chaitanya play pivotal characters.

