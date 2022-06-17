Lagaan: Aamir Khan starrer to get Broadway adaptation in UK

Aamir Khan’s Oscar-nominated movie ‘Lagaan’ is set to be adapted into a West End Theatre in UK, similar to Broadway show in New York.

As the makers celebrate 21 years of the movie – which was the third Indian title to bag a nomination from the Oscars Academy – fans are in for another treat. As per the reports, the Aamir Khan-led sports drama is set to get an international adaptation into West End theatre in UK.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan Productions (@aamirkhanproductions)

West End theatre is an equivalent term to the Broadway shows in New York, which is one of the grandest and most popular theatres in the world.

Reports suggest that several leading producers from the UK have ‘requested for the rights from Aamir Khan Productions’ however, the team is yet to take a final decision regarding West End theatre.

“The team is yet to make a final decision about it,” a source close to the outlet stated. “The makers have different plans which include doing a worldwide tour of the show that will feature a completely original cast.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan Productions (@aamirkhanproductions)

‘Lagaan’ translated as ‘Agricultural tax’ is a tale set in the pre-partition era during the late Victorian period. Ashutosh Gowariker-helmed project featured Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, and Rachel Shelley in lead roles, while, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Rajendra Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Rajesh Vivek, Pradeep Rawat, and British actor Paul Blackthorne played some of the pivotal roles.

Comments