Aamir Khan shares major update about ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ character

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has dropped a crucial update about his character in the upcoming film, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par.’

Directed by RS Prasanna, the upcoming film is a sequel to 2007’s hit film ‘Taare Zameen Par.’

In a recent interview during his visit to China, the Bollywood actor shared several details about the upcoming film.

Aamir Khan revealed that ‘Sitaare Zameen Par is a remake of a Spanish film ‘Champions,’ in which he plays a ‘very rude’ basketball coach.

“Sitaare Zameen Par is almost ready. It is the sequel of Taare Zameen Par. Thematically, it is going ten steps ahead. It is about people who are differently abled. It is about love, friendship and life. Taare Zameen Par made you cry but this film will make you laugh. It’s a comedy but the theme is the same,” he said.

The Bollywood actor added, “My character, Nikumbh, in Taare Zameen Par was a very sensitive person. In this film my character’s name is Gulshan but his personality is exactly opposite to Nikumbh. He is very rude, politically incorrect and he insults everybody. He fights with his wife, mother. He is a basketball coach and he beats up his senior coach. He is a person with a lot of internal problems.”

According to Aamir Khan, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ will tell the story about how people with down syndrome, autism, teach his character to be a good human being.

“Originally, this is a Spanish film and we have made an Indian version of that,” the Bollywood actor said.

Apart from Khan, the film also stars Genelia Deshmukh in the lead role.