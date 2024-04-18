Aamir Khan ‘promotes’ Indian political party in viral video

Police in India filed a first information report against an unnamed individual after a video of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan went viral in which he was reportedly promoting a political party, ARY News reported.

Local police took action after the viral video was found to be produced through deepfake technology, an Indian media outlet reported.

The deepfake video showed Aamir Khan heaping praise on a certain Indian political party’s manifesto ahead of the general election set to begin on April 19. In another video, the Bollywood star was seen asking Indian citizens to be careful of “jumle vaade” made by the politicians.

Soon after the video gained traction, the actor issued a clarification, saying that he has taken action against the deepfake video.

In his statement, Khan said that he has never endorsed any political party throughout his acting career.

“We are alarmed by the recent viral video alleging that Aamir Khan is promoting a particular political party. He would like to clarify that this is a fake video and totally untrue. He has reported the matter to various authorities related to this issue, including filing an FIR with the Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police,” a spokesperson for Aamir Khan said.

However, quoting Khan, the spokesperson urged Indian citizens to turn up at the polling stations and vote in the upcoming elections.

“We want to clarify that Mr. Aamir Khan has never endorsed any political party throughout his 35-year career,” he added.