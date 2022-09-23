Do you know? Aamir Khan once replaced Aishwarya with Ameesha in THIS film

The character portrayed by Ameesha Patel in Aamir Khan led ‘Mangal Pandey: The Rising’ was originally signed to Aishwarya Rai.

The character of Jwala – a Bengali widow – which was portrayed by Patel in the final movie, originally had Rai to play it, however, she was dropped by the makers due to differences. Later, Khan – who essayed the titular lead in ‘Mangal Pandey’ – suggested the name of ‘Kaho Naa Pyar Hai’ debutant to the makers.

Reportedly, Mr Perfectionist was amazed by Patel’s IQ level, and hence, wanted to get her on board. Khan was said to be highly impressed by her intellect when he saw the actor in one of the programs on British television in 2003 and suggested her name for the cast when Rai pulled out.

As goes without mention, Patel wowed the audiences with her performance and received acclaim from fans and critics alike.

Ketan Mehta directorial historical biopic, about the life of Indian soldier Mangal Pandey, is one of the top critical and commercial hits of Indian cinema. Apart from Aamir Khan in the titular role, ‘Mangal Pandey: The Rising’ starred Ameesha Patel, Rani Mukerji, Toby Stephens and Kirron Kher in pivotal roles.

Farrukh Dhoondy had written the story and screenplay for the title, while, director Ketan Mehta along with Deepa Sahi and Bobby Bedi had produced it. The film was among the top five highest grosses for the year.

