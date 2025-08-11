Aamir Khan’s brother accuses family of ‘imprisonment’

Former Bollywood actor and brother of Aamir Khan, Faissal, has accused his family of forcible imprisonment at home, due to Schizophrenia.

During a recent podcast appearance, Faissal Khan, best known for his performance in ‘Mela’ (2000) alongside his brother Aamir, levelled serious allegations against his family and claimed that he was confined in the house for a year.

“Mujhe qaid kar ke rakha tha ghar mein ek saal (I was confined in the house for a year), and they were saying I’ve got schizophrenia and I’m a mad person and I will harm society,” he said. “JJ Hospital mein mujhe 20 din rakha gaya, test kiya gaya, general ward mein, mental logon ke saath (I was kept at the hospital for 20 days, and tests were conducted in the general ward where I was kept with mental people).”

However, in a joint statement, Aamir and other members of the Khan family have now refuted the allegations, as they expressed their distress over the ‘hurtful and misleading portrayal’ of them in the media.

“It is important to share that every choice regarding Faissal has been taken collectively as a family, in consultation with multiple medical professionals, and has been based on love, compassion, and a desire to support his emotional and psychological wellbeing,” the statement, signed by various members of the Khan family, reads. “We request the media for empathy, and to refrain from turning a private matter into salacious, inflammatory and hurtful gossip.”