Junaid Khan starrer Maharaj to release on THIS date

The makers of Maharaj starring Bollywood star Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan confirmed the release date of the movie.

In an Instagram post, director Siddharth P Malhotra wrote, “The fight for the truth between a powerful man and a fearless journalist. Based on true events – Maharaj is releasing on 14 June, only on Netflix! My next film as a director please give it all the love.”

The post also included first look poster featuring Jaideep Ahlawat and Junaid Khan who is making his acting debut with the period drama.

The movie will see Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan playing the role of a journalist. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari and Shalini Pandey.

Set in 1862, the film’s official logline reads, “Rabindranath Tagore is a year old and the Sepoy Mutiny of 1857 continues to fan the flames of independence. Against all odds, one man takes a courageous stand in a landmark legal battle, a true story that’s now come to light in Maharaj — more than 160 years later.”

Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, Maharaj is produced by Aditya Chopra under the YRF Entertainment banner.

The movie will highlight the life of Karsandas Mulji, a journalist and social reformer who advocated for women’s rights and social reform.

Other than Maharaj, Junaid Khan has reportedly begun shooting for his third film.

“Junaid Khan, who recently wrapped up a 58-day film schedule for his second project, has wasted no time and has already commenced preparations for his third film today, and his dedication to his craft is truly commendable,” a source privy to the matter said.

While details regarding the actor’s second and third movies have been kept under wraps, it is known that Sai Pallavi will star alongside Aamir Khan’s son in his second project.