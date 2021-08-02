Aamir Liaquat blasts police for mistreating citizens amid lockdown, releases video

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Aamir Liaquat Hussain has blasted police officials for allegedly mistreating citizens in Karachi in the name of COVID-19 lockdown, ARY News reported on Monday.

Aamir Liaquat Hussain shared a video on his Twitter regarding the alleged ill-treatment of police with citizens on the roads by illegal taking advantage of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

It showed that Aamir Liaquat Hussain was shouting at the police officials on the road regarding the issue of COVID-19 vaccination cards.

He captioned the video that he will not allow the police to take bribes from the citizens in his constituency. The PTI MNA alleged that the cops were demanding bribes after stopping citizens on the roads.

اپنے حلقے میں پولیس کی پیدا گیری نہیں چلنے دوں گا، عوام کو روک روک کر پیسے مانگ رہے تھے منہ کھلا ہوا ہے ان کا لاک ڈاؤں میں … پورا دن کئی ٹریفک پولیس اور پولیس کے اہلکاروں کو پکڑا ہے pic.twitter.com/w33Wnm51EW — Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) August 2, 2021

The lawmaker added that he caught several traffic wardens and police officials while mistreating locals in a day.

The video was released at the time when the Sindh government empowered station house officers (SHOs) to take legal action against those violating standard operating procedures (SOPs) put in place to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The Sindh Home Department issued an amended notification giving power to police inspectors to take legal action against violators of the government-defined SOPs at offices, industries and shops.

They have been given the power under section 3 (I) of the Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act, 2014 (The Sindh Act VIII of 2015).

“Besides Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners, Labour Officers concerned as well as personnel of Law Enforcement Agencies not below the rank of Inspector Police (or equivalent rank for other LEAs), the Additional Deputy Commissioners, Mukhtiarkars and Officers Incharge of Police Stations are also empowered under section 3 (I) of the Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act, 2014 (The Sindh Act VIII of 2015) to take any legal action on any act in contravention of this (original/amended) order or directions / notices issued there under and including action under section 188 of Pakistan Penal Code 1860,” read the notification.