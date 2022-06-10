Aamir Liaquat laid to rest at Abdullah Shah Ghazi shrine

KARACHI: Politician and famous television host Aamir Liaquat Hussain has been laid to rest in the compound of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s shrine, ARY News reported on Friday.

Aamir Liaquat’s funeral prayers were offered at a mosque adjacent to the shrine of Abdullah Shah Ghazi, with his son — Ahmed Aamir — leading the congregation.

A large number of people including prominent politicians Imran Ismail, Farooq Sattar attended his funeral. The deceased televangelist had booked a grave for himself during his lifetime on the premises of the shrine of Abdullah Shah Ghazi.

It is pertinent to mention here that Aamir Liaquat Hussain – who was also a PTI MNA from a Karachi constituency – was found unconscious at his house situated in Khudadad Colony of the metropolis. The 50-year-old was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Earlier today, the police said Aamir’s body had been handed over to his family after a preliminary examination and submission of a report by the police surgeon. While police sought to conduct the body’s autopsy, Liaquat’s family had refused to have a post-morterm examination.

Subsequently, the matter was referred to a judicial magistrate in Karachi. According to police, the judicial magistrate visited the morgue and allowed for the body to be handed over to the heirs.

Comments