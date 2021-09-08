Afghan ‘journalist’ trolled for calling Aamir Liaquat a Pakistani soldier

In a clear example of fake news, an Afghan journalist posted a picture of parliamentarian Dr. Aamir Liaquat from a music video claiming him to be a Pakistan Army soldier who died during the Panjshir fight in Afghanistan.

The picture- used in the tweet by a so-called Afghan journalist to falsely claim that Pakistani soliders took part in Taliban’s Panjshir offensive- is taken from a promotional music video which shows the parliamentarian and television celebrity playing a character of a Pakistan Army officer who gets martyred in the line of duty.

However, the journalist Noor Quraishi was unaware that the still was from the music video. He posted a still of Aamir Liaquat claiming him to be a Pakistan Army soldier named Colonel Adil who got martyred in Panjshir in Afghanistan on his Twitter account.

د پاکستاني کمانډوانو لومړنی خوندیتوب‌ کرنل عادل په پنجشیرکی د جګړې پرمهال مړ شو pic.twitter.com/DGRXwF6WrU — Noor Quraishi (@noor_quraishii) September 6, 2021

Recently, Indian media claimed that Pakistani jet fighters were flying above Panjshir while sharing footage from video game clips and American jets.

Noor Quraishi, however, was mercilessly trolled on social media for this gaffe.

Don't worry Capt Asad will come and take his revenge 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/Dehb94CRkZ pic.twitter.com/D3YoeatMhc — Malik Jabbar (@EngineerElectr) September 8, 2021

Excellency, tne man in picture is a famous Pakistani Politician , a talk show host. He's not colonel Adil https://t.co/v5Yue0joiC — KASWAR KLASRA (@KaswarKlasra) September 7, 2021

Mr so called journalist correct ur facts and stop spreading lies on twitter.

He is alive nt commando of pak army bt anchor and this is scene from his song. https://t.co/GBnt2H5HKs — Muhammad Aamir Sohail official (@Muhamma47881203) September 7, 2021

Earlier, National Security Advisor (NSA) Moeed Yusuf had said that Afghani and Indian social media accounts were defaming Pakistan while the country was finding a solution for the political crisis in Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said the Indian government to behave responsibly during the situation.

Read More: PAKISTAN REJECTS INDIAN BID TO DENY EU DISINFOLAB REPORT

“The world seeks peace and stability and expects India to play its positive role in this regard,” he said.

Former Prime Minister of Afghanistan and Hezb-e-Islami Chief Gulbuddin Hekmatyar had asked India to refrain from using Afghan soil against Pakistan to take revenge for Kashmiris’ struggle in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In 2016, India had staged a surgical strike at the Uri area near the Land of Control.