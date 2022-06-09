Aamir Liaquat to be laid to rest at Abdullah Shah Gazi’s shrine

KARACHI: Member of National Assembly (MNA) and famous television host Aamir Liaquat will be buried alongside the mausoleum of his parents on the premises of the shrine of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the preparation of Aamir Liaquat’s grave started in the tomb next to the graves of his father Sheikh Liaquat Hussain and mother Mehmooda Sultana.

MPA Jamal Siddiqui has confirmed that the funeral prayers of Aamir Liaquat will be offered tomorrow after Friday prayers.

“Funeral prayers will be offered near the shrine of Abdullah Shah Ghazi,” Jamal Siddiqui said, adding that Aamir Liaquat’s son will reach Karachi tomorrow at 11 am.

Earlier in the day, Aamir Liaquat Hussain passed away at his residence in Karachi. He was found unconscious at his home in Khudad Colony and shifted to a private hospital in critical condition.

According to police, Liaquat’s condition deteriorated early morning after which the TV host was moved to a private hospital, where he was later declared dead.

Born in July 1971, Hussain was first elected as the Member of the National Assembly of Pakistan in 2002 general election on the ticket of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement from the NA-249 constituency and was appointed as Minister of State for Religious Affairs

Hussain was the minister of state for Religious Affairs until July 2007, when his party asked him to resign from his position, and from his seat as a member of the National Assembly. Later in 2008, he was expelled from MQM.

