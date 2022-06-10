Aamir Liaquat’s funeral prayers to be offered today

KARACHI: The funeral prayers of Member of National Assembly (MNA) and renowned televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain will be offered today after Friday prayers, Hussain’s ex-wife Syeda Bushra Iqbal confirmed.

The 49-year-old politician will be buried on the premises of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s (RA) shrine.

Taking to Twitter, Bushra announced that the deceased’s funeral prayers will be offered at 2 pm today after Friday prayers.

She further clarified that her children Ahmed Aamir and Dua-e-Aamir have refused to allow the autopsy of their father.

Liaquat, a disgruntled PTI MNA from a Karachi’s NA-245 constituency, was found dead at his residence situated in Khudadad Colony of the metropolis on Thursday.

He was found unconscious at his home and shifted to a private hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

A number of showbiz celebrities, politicians, and influencers have expressed grief, sorrow and offered condolences to his family.

Born in July 1971, Aamir Liaquat Hussain was first elected as the Member of the National Assembly of Pakistan in 2002 general election on the ticket of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement from the NA-249 constituency and was appointed as Minister of State for Religious Affairs

Hussain was the minister of state for Religious Affairs until July 2007, when his party asked him to resign from his position, and from his seat as a member of the National Assembly. Later in 2008, he was expelled from MQM.

