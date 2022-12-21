Aamir Zulfiqar Khan appointed new IG Punjab amid ‘political crisis’

LAHORE: The federal government has appointed Aamir Zulfiqar Khan as new Punjab Inspector General (IG) after Faisal Shahkar refused to continue serving amid political crisis in the province, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the Establishment Division issued a formal notification stating that Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has been appointed as the new Punjab Inspector General (IG).

“With the approval of the Federal Government. Mr Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, a BS-21 Officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving as Deputy Director General, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), under Narcotics Control Division, is transferred and posted as Provincial Police Officer (PPO),” the notification stated.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Inspector General (IG) Police Faisal Shahkar relinquished charge of his post. The report regarding the resignation of the IG Police was sent to secretary services, after which Ghulam Rasool Zahid was given the charge of acting IG Punjab.

Political crisis intensifies

The political crisis in Punjab has intensified after the Centre and the province came face-to-face over the no-trust voting against Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi, PA speaker and deputy speaker.

The crisis deepened after the governor and PA speaker rejected each other’s rulings regarding the no-trust voting and summoning of a special session for vote of confidence today.

Sources told ARY News that Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman is expected to denotify Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi after he did not seek the vote of confidence from the provincial assembly today.

The notification for removing CM Pervaiz Elahi was prepared and signed by Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman, sources within the Governor’s House said.

The governor completed consultations and the notification will be issued any time. Sources said that the notification might be issued at 12:00 midnight after the date changes, ending the deadline for CM Pervaiz Elahi to get the vote of confidence.

Sources added that the federal government chose to wait for the end of the day to close all constitutional passages for the Punjab chief minister (CM) and PA speaker.

PTI’s public gathering

Prior to the orders, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced to hold a public gathering outside Punjab Governor House tomorrow (Thursday), which would be addressed by former premier and party chairman Imran Khan.

Speaking to journalists in Lahore, the PTI leader Hammad Azhar said that the party has decided to hold a public gathering outside Punjab Governor House tomorrow (Thursday), wherein Imran Khan will announce a new plan of action.

He also levelled allegations against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari of ‘horse trading’, saying that PTI Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) were getting telephone calls and Zardari’s money was being used for games in Punjab.

