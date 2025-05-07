A$AP Rocky reflects on ‘dream come true’ project with Denzel Washington

American actor Rakim Athelaston Mayers, aka A$AP Rocky, opened up about his upcoming ‘dream’ project with Denzel Washington, filmmaker Spike Lee’s ‘Highest 2 Lowest’.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Rapper A$AP Rocky, who is set to share the screen with Oscar-winning legend Denzel Washington, in Spike Lee’s upcoming neo-noir crime thriller ‘Highest 2 Lowest’, said he was not at all nervous for the project and in fact felt like he was ‘born for this’.

“Nah, I was born for this. I’m not gonna waste nobody’s time,” he said. “This is what I do – this is the same approach you would take to making an album or to directing or designing anything: You’ve got to give it your all.”

Rocky mentioned that it was a ‘dream come true’ for him to work with the ‘Gladiator’ actor and added, “But trust me, it was difficult to not fan the f— out every millisecond of the f—— duration. It was crazy – it’s f——- Denzel, man. I don’t give a f— how successful [I am]: I’m always gonna be a student and a fan of certain people, and I’m always going to give them their flowers.”.

“I’m never going to be too big to be able to say that I had to hold my composure from not fanning out,” the rapper concluded.

Notably, ‘Highest 2 Lowest’ is scheduled to hit selected theatres on August 22, before releasing on Apple TV+ on September 5.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, A$AP Rocky is expecting his third child with Barbadian singer-turned-beauty-mogul Rihanna, the couple confirmed at the Met Gala 2025 on Monday.

The couple are parents to two sons, RZA, born in May 2022, and Riot, born in August 2023.

Also Read: Rapper A$AP Rocky acquitted in Hollywood gun assault case