Uqba Javed: Aqib Javed's daughter ties the knot; pictures go viral

The daughter of former Pakistani cricketer and national team head coach Aaqib Javed, Uqba Aqib, recently tied the knot in the United Kingdom (UK).

Farzana Aqib, Uqba’s mother and a professional poet and writer, posted wedding photos on her Facebook page. Farzana’s post shared that Uqba tied the knot in the UK on August 9, while offering prayers and well-wishes for both families and the newlyweds. In the photos, Uqba is seen wearing a stunning white sleeveless wedding gown, while the groom is dressed in formal attire.

Uqba has a solid educational background. About three or four years ago, she graduated from the University of Sussex with a degree in Media and International Journalism. Aaqib Javed’s association with Pakistani cricket and Farzana Aqib’s literary contributions have drawn significant attention to the wedding.

Farzana Aqib is well-known for her contributions to English literature and poetry, boasting over 300,000 followers on Facebook. According to her page, she has authored nearly 70 books of English poetry and won numerous international literary honors. Additionally, Farzana wrote a book that uses English poetry to depict Islamic history.

In related celebrity news, well-known Pakistani actress Durefishan Saleem stated that she would prefer a straightforward Nikkah over a lavish wedding with numerous events. The actress claimed that she wants to hold her Nikkah in a modest space surrounded only by loved ones, adding that lavish wedding festivities do not appeal to her.