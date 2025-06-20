Is Aaron Taylor-Johnson the next James Bond 007? Latest hint sparks buzz

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has once again sparked rumours that he may be the next James Bond 007, following a mysterious moment at the 28 Years Later film premiere.

While speaking to Deadline on the red carpet, Taylor-Johnson was asked what his next big project would be. Just as he started to respond, he was quickly pulled away, simply saying, “I can’t talk about it.”

Aaron Taylor-Johnson declined answering a question about what he’s doing next during the #28YearsLater world premiere. “I can’t talk about it,” he said as he was being escorted away pic.twitter.com/KI2t1DjhaN — Deadline (@DEADLINE) June 18, 2025



The actor’s vague comment has fans talking, with many believing it’s a clear hint that he is in line to play James Bond 007.

This is not the first time Aaron has been linked to the iconic role, but this interaction has added fuel to the ongoing speculation.

Another strong clue pointing to Taylor-Johnson’s possible Bond future is his recent deal with Omega, the luxury watch brand famously worn by Bond since Goldeneye.

Both Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig were global ambassadors for Omega during their time as Bond, making the new partnership with Aaron Taylor-Johnson all the more interesting.

Whoever steps into the shoes of James Bond 007 will be the first to do so under the new leadership of Amazon MGM Studios.

As for Aaron Taylor-Johnson, he continues to impress audiences with his performances.

Aaron’s latest film, 28 Years Later, has already received praise for its bold return to the post-apocalyptic world.

Whether or not Aaron Taylor-Johnson is officially confirmed as the next James Bond 007 remains to be seen, but with his recent moves and growing hints, fans are more convinced than ever that he is ready to take on the role.

Earlier, English actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who stars in Oscar-winning filmmaker Danny Boyle’s latest release ’28 Years Later’, admitted that he felt ‘vulnerable’ filming for the post-apocalyptic film on iPhones.

Speaking to the media at the film’s London premiere on Wednesday, actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson shared his experience of working with Boyle and shooting ’28 Years Later’ extensively on iPhones.

“It was really interesting. Going to work every day just felt like this amazing, refreshing experience because it was experimental,” he said. “Danny was using iPhones to shoot this movie to give it a different quality, a texture to it that felt very visceral and immersive.”