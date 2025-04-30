AB de Villiers opens up on potential RCB comeback amid IPL 2025

Veteran South Africa batter AB de Villiers has opened up on his potential comeback for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) amid IPL 2025.

The former South Africa captain played for the franchise for 11 seasons between 2011 and 2021 and amassed 4,491 runs at a strike rate of 158.63.

While he retired from international cricket in 2018, he announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in 2021.

As RCB top the IPL 2025, AB de Villiers has responded to the question of his potential comeback to his former side in the Indian Premier League.

During a live session on his YouTube channel, the former South Africa captain was asked about his comeback to the IPL.

Responding to the question, he said, “I get goosebumps when I think of it, I promise you. It would have been so nice, but I am done and dusted. I am 41 years old, one eye is troubling me a bit. I am going to play a bit of casual cricket. Competitive, but casual.”

AB de Villiers was of the view that years of absence from cricket would make it hard for him to match the level of playing condition in the IPL 2025.

“There will be too much pressure when I go into the IPL for RCB again. I will expect too much of myself. Having not played for many years, the level is really, really high there. I don’t know, never say never I guess, but I don’t think so guys,” he said.

The veteran batter, however, is set to return to the cricket field to lead South Africa Champions at the World Championship of Legends 2025.

The World Championship of Legends (WCL), a T20 tournament, features retired and non-contracted cricket legends.

AB de Villiers is set to join the South Africa squad featuring star players such as Jacques Kallis, Herschelle Gibbs, Dale Steyn, and Imran Tahir.